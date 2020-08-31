



New Delhi: Forty-seven days after the clash at the Galwan Valley, proof of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) casualties is finally out. Pictures of graves of Chinese soldiers killed in the clash are going viral on the Chinese social media. India already had evidence of 35 casualties on the Chinese side, but these pictures now prove that there have been more than 35 deaths.





The inscription on one of the gravestones, in Mandarin, says, "Tomb of martyr Chen Xiangrong, soldier of the Unit 69316 of the Southern Xinjiang Military District of the Chinese People's Liberation Army 13th Regiment. Born in December 2001, from Pingnan county, Fujian province China. Sacrificed in the fight against India's border defence in June 2020."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that the Indian jawans had died while fighting and now the pictures prove his claim. China did not want to accord a public funeral to its soldiers in a bid to maintain its image, Times Now's Pradeep Dutta reported.





So far, China has not made any official statement about the casualties in Galwan while 20 Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar infantry regiment Colonel B Santosh Babu, lost their lives in the PLA ambush. After Colonel Babu succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Army forces in a retaliatory attack killed an unknown number of PLA soldiers in hand-to-hand combat.





The controversy that erupted even after the formal statement by our PM exposes the mindset of certain people who are congenitally anti-India, Author RSN Singh, said.





The Indian Army also fought against human beings, not against robots. They retaliated at the same ground itself, former Commanding Officer of Pangong Tso Battalion, added.





While initial disengagement has taken place in Galwan Valley and Patrol Point 15, China is showing reluctance in moving from Pangong Lake and Gogra-Hot Springs area also known as patrol point 17A.







