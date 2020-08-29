



Jammu: For days together, a similar WhatsApp message - "Tayare urh Gaye" (fighter jets have taken off) - continued to pop up on mobile phone screen of Abdul Raouf Asghar, brother of Masood Azhar, one of the top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror handler in Pakistan.





This minute by minute information was passed on to Asghar by Jaish chief, Masood Azhar's nephew and top commander of it, Umar Farooq, who was active in Pulwama area of South Kashmir. Besides Umar, Qari Yasir and Ismail too were assigned the of gathering and passing on intel related to Indian Airforce (IAF) sorties.





Every time Indian fighter jets used to take off from Awantipora airbase in Pulwama, Umar Farooq and his companions, used to alert Asghar. The roaring sound of fighter aircraft over Pulwama skies was enough to help Umar and his men – who were then hiding in a village in the vicinity of airbase - get an idea about IAF aircraft moment. This exercise of collecting and passing on information as part of Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Service Intelligence's (ISI's) mission to keep track of the movement of Indian fighter jets from a base in Kashmir.



