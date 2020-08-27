Pulwama Attack: 5 Striking Revelations Made In 13,500-Page NIA Charge Sheet
The Pulwama terror case was pieced together the electronic and forensic evidence, and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in various cases
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed an elaborate 13,500-page charge sheet in its probe into one of the most devastating terror attacks that left 40 CRPF personnel dead in South Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019. The NIA convicted 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), his brothers Abdul Rauf and Ammar Alvi, and his nephew Mohammed Umer Farooq. Also Read - Pulwama Terror Attack: 13,500-Page Chargesheet Names Masood Azhar, Brother as Key Conspirators, Terrorists Used E-commerce Platforms
What appeared a “blind case” in the beginning was culminated after a year-and-a-half-long “painstaking and meticulous” investigation, piecing together the electronic and forensic evidence, and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in various cases. Also Read - Pulwama Terror Attack: Masood Azhar, His Brother Rauf Asghar Named as Conspirators in NIA's 5,000-Page Chargesheet
The February 14 blast last year was not a simple conspiracy to decipher. According to officials, Maulana Masood Azhar, along with his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi, was continuously giving directions and guidance to the Pakistani JeM terrorists both before and after the ‘Fidayeen‘ attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers. Also Read - Mehwish Hayat, Alleged Girlfriend of India's Most Wanted Dawood Ibrahim Had Once Accused Bollywood of Plagiarism | All You Need to Know About Her
Meanwhile, main accused Umer Farooq who had infiltrated into India in April 2018, prepared for the attack on security forces using IEDs with the help of his associates. He was subsequently killed in one of the encounters in South Kashmir.
Here are some of the striking revelations that have come out of the NIA charge sheet:
It must be noted that Pakistan, Janus-faced and in denial, has rejected the charge sheet calling it ‘baseless’ with ‘mischievous attempts’ to implicate the neighbouring country’s involvement in the terror attack.
Source>>
Source>>
No comments:
Post a Comment