



Russia's offer comes as China has deployed Type 15 light tanks while India has relied on the heavier battle tanks. Talks are on, but no immediate purchase is on the cards





The government, amid border tensions with China, has given the army approval for emergency procurement of lightweight tanks that can be deployed in high-altitude conditions. Russia in turn has offered India its 18-ton Sprut SDM1 lightweight tanks for possible procurement amid the ongoing stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh. Sources in the defence and security establishment said the offer for Spruts, capable of being airlifted, was made during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia in June as per media reports.





This will be a significant upgrade allowing the reintroduction of light tanks that can play a critical role in areas such as Ladakh, where they can be more nimble than the heavier main battle tanks. The acquisition will be made under the emergency purchase nod given after the recent Ladakh standoff to bolster defences.





The deployment of new Type 15 light tanks by China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in late April has come as a wakeup call.





Deterrence Value





The army has been given the go-ahead for urgent purchases amid signs that Beijing intends to keep the border hot.





The army is looking for air-transportable tanks that can be landed or airdropped at forward locations for lightning-quick deployments to counter aggression, sources said. Unlike China, which has an extensive road network connecting the border, India’s infrastructure is still matching up and is being upgraded, though forward airfields have been developed at strategic locations.





The decision to go ahead with a new light tank is part of a series of major emergency procurements cleared by the government at a critical meeting last week. This includes new loitering munitions from Israel, more Heron unmanned aerial vehicles, additional Sig Sauer assault rifles, man-portable surface-to-air defence missiles, Spike anti-tank guided missiles and a range of ammunition.





“The satellite imagery visuals of Chinese T-15 / ZTPQ light tanks camouflaged in the depth areas of eastern Ladakh, during the recent standoff, is a wakeup call for upgrading deterrence in areas where medium-category tanks are difficult to employ,” former director general, mechanised forces, Lt Gen AB Shivane (Retd), has written in a detailed study on the reintroduction of light tanks for the government-backed Centre of Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS). The retired officer has suggested that light tanks would add to the credible deterrence posture and war-fighting capability on the northern front where medium-category tanks cannot reach. He has also suggested that these new tanks be made in India.





Limited Options





However, for emergency procurement, India will have limited options as few nations currently produce these tanks. While China is not an option, the US has embarked on a light tank under its Mobile Protected Firepower Program but it’s currently at prototype stage. Russia has the air-transportable Sprut SDM1 light tank that has commonalities with the T72 and T90s operated by India.





While India has a robust tank force, all of them are heavy main battle tanks — T72s, T90s and the Arjun — considered more suitable for operations in the plains. While these tanks have been sent to the Himalayan border as well, navigating them to difficult borders has been a major issue.





India has operated light tanks in the past that came in handy during the 1947-48 Kashmir operations as well as the 1962 war but these have been slowly phased out as the world moved to heavier armour.





Russia Only Country To Operate Airborne Tanks





Russia is the only country in the world to operate airborne tanks and despite its weak armour, the Sprut-SDM1 boasts of firepower comparable to any modern main battle tanks.





India and China are locked in a standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The tension escalated in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers. PLA soldiers also died in a retaliatory attack, however, China did not disclose the number of casualties.





