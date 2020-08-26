



ISLAMABAD: Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been reportedly rattled after Zee News World Exclusive reports and non-stop coverage about him taking shelter in Pakistan, and went on to dial a number of people to ensure his safety.





Reports stated that Dawood, who is the main accused in the1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, called a few military officers in Pakistan for his safety. He reportedly also spoke to some ISI officials and sought their help. He also called his brother Anees Ibrahim, aide Shakeel Babu Miya Shaikh, alias Chhota Shakeel several times.





India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi's posh area where Pakistan's top officials along with top army personnel reside, according to DNA's exclusive report. All documents related to this expose is in the possession of Zee News.





The DNA got the exclusive details about Dawood and his family from interrogation reports of close acquaintances of the don. He is not only in Pakistan but has also received the support of the Imran Khan government and its intelligence agencies. According to available information, Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, and his house address is D-13 Block 4, KDA Scheme 5, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.





Reports stated that barricades are placed in front of Dawood's house in Karachi and a security checkpoint is also present on the roof of the house. The underworld don has been living in complete security with his family and for this, he has chosen an area where Pakistani army officers live.





Located in the area of ​​Defence Housing Authority of Karachi, it is one of the most expensive and safe areas of Pakistan as top army officers live there. Dawood's brothers Anees and Noora Ibrahim live close to his house in the same area, which also houses Consulate of Russia.





The disclosure about underworld don and mastermind of 1993 Mumbai attacks has been made by Pakistan for the first time on August 18, when it issued a notification that Dawood Ibrahim was in Karachi. It also imposed a ban on him on the basis of this notification. Under these restrictions, all the bank accounts of Dawood Ibrahim were to be frozen along with putting a ban on his movements. This notification also included Dawood's address in Karachi, other fake names and details of his passport.





Dawood Ibrahim's presence is also known to America that is why it had declared him an international terrorist. The United Nations is also aware of this fact, the reason, his name is included in the list of banned terrorists. Surprisingly, Dawood's name does not find mention in Pakistan's list of terrorists. Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority that works under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have deliberately avoided including Dawood's name the list terrorists.







