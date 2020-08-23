



Authorities at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, Haryana have received a letter threatening to blow up the first batch of five Rafale aircraft. Security around the airbase has been tightened





New Delhi: Authorities at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, Haryana have a letter in their possession which threatens to blow up the place where the first batch of five Rafale aircraft is stationed. According to a report by IANS, the letter was received on Friday after which the authorities lodged a complaint with the nearby police station, a police official said.





However, the authorities also feel that letter might just be a hoax. "The letter appears to be a hoax and the handiwork of some mischief-mongers," a senior police official told IANS. However according to the repost, as a precaution and to ensure safety security has been beefed up at the Ambala station.





The Ambala airbase is surrounded by villages, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and the National Highway 1-A.





The highly technologically advanced omni role Rafale jets were brought to India on July 29 and is a game-changer for the Indian defence forces. It brings on board the sophisticated weaponry platform, extensive combat multi-role engaging capability, best-in-class stealth, higher payload carrying capacity, and even the ability to execute nuclear strikes.





The French fighter jet is the first ever 4.5 generation combat aircraft to be inducted in the IAF. The current fighter fleet of the IAF comprises largely of the 3rd or 4th generation Sukhoi-20 (Su-30s), MiG-29s, and the Mirage-2000s. Rafale jets come with both the single-seat and double-seat configuration.





According to the deal signed with Dassault Aviation, India will get 28 single-seat aircraft and eight twin-seaters for training purposes. The French aircraft has a flying range of around 3,700 km, which could be further increased by refuelling in mid-air.







