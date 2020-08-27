



The dispute in the South China Sea has brought multiple nations into a potentially dangerous conflict over territory.





The Chinese Navy, known as the PLAN (People’s Liberation Army Navy), is strengthening a strategic base on Hainan. According to US media report, China can marshal considerable undersea power on the doorstep of the disputed South China Sea".





According to the intelligence sources, Chinese Air force, known as The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will soon have its fighter jets based in the South China Sea region. A permanent Chinese carrier presence in the South China Sea may start sooner rather than later.





China has territorial disputes with all the other countries in the area.





Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, through which US$5 trillion worth of goods are transported annually.





China claims historical jurisdiction over about 80% of the sea, using a U-shaped “nine-dash line” that includes swathes of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, as well as the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands. It also overlaps the EEZs of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.





Vietnam and the Philippines last month criticised China’s holding of an earlier set of military drills in the area.





The United States in June also hardened its position on the South China Sea, where it has accused China of attempting to build a “maritime empire” in the potentially energy-rich waters.







