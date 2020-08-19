



A third terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, as the operation entered its second day. Two terrorists were killed on August 17 (Monday) night and the operation was suspended.





Firing between the security forces and terrorists continued for the second day and the search operation is currently on.





As per the security forces, the third terrorist was trapped in the cordon and the security forces were trying to get hold of him. A top CRPF official had said, “the forces resumed the operation in the morning as there can be one more terrorist hiding”.





A total of four security personals were martyred including an Army soldier, two CRPF Jawan and a JKP (SPO) in the operation.





As per Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, the two terrorists killed on Monday included top LET commander. Singh said, ''Top LeT Commander Sajad Mir @ Haider was among the two killed terrorists. He further added that Sajad was the mastermind behind almost every terror activity in north Kashmir and was in top 10 wanted list of security forces, he used to work on the pattern of Burhan Wani and had recruited dozens of youths in terrorism.''







