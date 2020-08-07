9M96E2 missile of S-400 ABM used to destroy short- to medium-range ballistic missiles



The US Army has showcased a new video of a secret hypersonic missile at the annual Space and Missile Defence (SMD) Symposium, which is being held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





This Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) missile could be the one teased by POTUS Donald Trump numerous times, describing it as a ‘super-duper missile’.

The video is apparently not that new. It was shot on March 19 and has been shared previously too. It shows a massive rocket blasting off Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. The test is dubbed ‘Flight Experiment 2’.





Reported first by the Drive, the launch was coordinated by the US Army with the Navy. The report also hints that this "super duper" missile will be capable of flying at the speed of Mach 17 which is approximately 20,991 kilometres per hour. Just to put things into perspective, Mach 1 is the speed of sound. So yeah, that’s pretty fast.





According to DefenceIQ.com, "most supersonic missiles travel at a speed between Mach-2 and Mach-3, which is up to 2,300 mph. The most well-known supersonic missile is the Indian/Russian BrahMos, currently the fastest operational supersonic missile capable of speeds around 2,100–2,300 mph." But this new hypersonic missile teased by the US Military and Donald Trump in the past is capable of shattering that speed record in the blink of an eye, if it can reach Mach 17 speed.





US Hypersonic Missile Development



