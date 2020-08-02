



What the Squadron 17 pilots, the Golden Arrows, wore while flying the mighty Rafales - Golden Arrows fleet





Golden Arrows Fleet



The Rafale fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, are being inducted into the IAF as part of its Ambala-based No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'. The 'Golden Arrows' was resurrected on Sep 10 last year. It was originally raised on Oct 1, 1951.









G Suit Endurance





A g-suit is a flight suit worn by aviators who are subject to high levels of acceleration force. It is designed to prevent a black-out caused by the blood pooling in the lower part of the body when under acceleration, thus depriving the brain of blood.









Israeli Helmet-Mounted Displays





The India specific Rafale comes with helmet mounted sights & targeting system to give the pilots lightning quick ability to shoot off weapons.









Oxygen Mask





Apart from delivering a continuous oxygen supply to the pilot, it also has a built in microphone.







