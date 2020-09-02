



The two terrorists were arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday





The Delhi Police on Monday said two suspected members of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) were arrested.





The two suspects were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.





The two were identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Ludhiana in Punjab.





Following their arrest, the police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the two.





Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.





The Delhi Police said the two were wanted in few cases in Punjab.







