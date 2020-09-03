



Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition





Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested on Saturday in a counter-insurgency operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





Police said that the three terrorists -- identified as Rahil Bashir, Amir Jaan alias Hamza and Hafiz Yunus Wani -- are residents of South Kashmir and in the age group of 19-25 years.





A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession including two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash.





"They came to Rajouri from Pulwama and Shopian and received weapons through drones," police said.







