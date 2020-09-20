M4 Snipper used by terrorists





Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists are using high-tech weapons to target Security forces in Kashmir valley





The security forces recovered American M4 sniper rifle from the two Jaish terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Budgam with security forces.





The operation was carried out by personnel of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and 50 RR of Indian Army.





"After receiving a tip-off about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in Sutsu village of Budgam district, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted search operations," said police spokesperson





He said terrorists refused to surrender, and fired on the forces which triggered an encounter, in which two terrorist were killed. Four Army Jawans have also been injured in the encounter.





The recovery of M4 rifle is significant as this rifle is rarely used by terrorists to target forces from long distance.





The nephew of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar, who was killed last year in an encounter with security forces at Chankitar village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was found to be using it. Usman Ibrahim was the snipper expert and highly trained terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad.





M4 sniper rifle is used by the NATO forces battling Taliban in Afghanistan, this American origin rifle is a shorter and lighter variant of the M16A2 assault rifle. The gun has a 14.5 (370 mm) barrel.





Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an advisory asking locals not to visit the encounter site as it is being sanitized by Bomb Disposal squad of the state police.







