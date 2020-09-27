Attestation Parade of 131 young soldiers who joined Ladakh Scouts in Leh on Saturday.

“Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh to mark the entry of 131 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the profound ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories. The attestation parade was conducted in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and reviewed by Brigadier Arun CG, deputy general officer commanding, Leh Sub Area,” said a defence spokesperson.





The soldiers, hailing from all across Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation.





Arun CG congratulated them and urged them to devote their lives in the service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.





“He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres of the profession and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army,” said the spokesperson.





The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training.





It was indeed a proud moment for the recruits who hail from far-flung areas of Ladakh to join the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.





On June 15 at least 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty while combating Chinese troops at the Galwan valley.





Week after the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Leh to review the ongoing border conflict.

