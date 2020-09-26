



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s smart anti-airfield weapon— presumably, bombs to destroy runways and hangers— is also ready





New Delhi: With the Ladakh face-off continuing, the government is reaching out to arrange new equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and including the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, is expected to clear ground-based, high-frequency radios. About 160 are likely to be procured.





The development trials are over and production issues will be discussed. Also under discussion is DRDO ‘s unit repair vehicle for the Arjun tank. This is a small (only Rs 8 crore) but significant project.





The manufacture of ammunition for Pinaka multi-barrelled rocket launchers is also on the agenda. The private sector will be invited to produce Pinaka ammunition while the Ordnance Factory Board will also make some. This has happened after the DRDO's developing a shell with better propellant.







