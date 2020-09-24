A successful static firing trial of the new DRDO ATGM was conducted by DRDO last year





The country is moving fast in defence sector under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under this, DRDO has now achieved great success by successfully testing the laser-guided anti-tank missile. The test was fired conducted from the MBT Arjun tank in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. During this test, the anti-tank missile successfully destroyed the target at a distance of three kilometres. This anti-tank guided missile is precisely aimed at its target, guided by a laser.





Destroyed The Target At Three Kilometres





According to DRDO it has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently being technically evaluated by firing from a gun mounted in MBT Arjun. The missile has been successfully tested at the Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar. The tests conducted revealed that missiles fired from the MBT Arjun tank successfully destroyed the target for three kilometres. Regarding the various features of the missile, the DRDO stated that the explosive rear armour of the anti-tank guided missile employs a hot warhead to defeat protected armoured vehicles. The missile has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing a technical evaluation test from MBT Arjun's gun.





The Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missile Is Made From Indigenous Technology



According to DRDO, this anti-tank laser-guided missile has been developed by Pune's High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in collaboration with Instruments Research and Development Establishment and Armament Research and Development Establishment Pune, Dehradun. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for successfully testing the laser-guided anti-tank guided missile from MBT Arjun. He tweeted congratulating DRDO "Congratulations to DRDO for successful test firing of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Range (ACC & S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of DRDO, which imports in near future are working towards reducing dependency." DRDO President Dr. G Satish Reddy also congratulated the employees on the successful test.





Successful Test of Combat Drone 'ABHYAS'





Earlier on Tuesday, DRDO successfully conducted combat drone 'drills' in Balasore, Odisha. It is a high-speed expandable aerial target, developed in ADE. According to the DRDO, this gives weapons systems a realistic threat to test, with the help of which various missiles or airborne weapons can be tested. The ABHYAS combat drones are designed for an autonomous flight with the help of autopilot. During this time, two demonstration vehicles were also successfully tested. According to DRDO, these vehicles can be used as targets for the evaluation of various missile systems.







