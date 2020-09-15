



The border stand-off between nuclear-armed India and China that erupted over infrastructure development in the Ladakh region along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) has entered its fifth month. The tensions between the two nations spiked in mid-June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops





Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China's state-run media Global Times, has posted a two-minute video showing soldiers from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) training to attack tanks somewhere in the mountains of Tibet against the backdrop of simmering tensions along the Indo-Chinese border.





Referring to the continued border tensions, Xijin warned India, saying, "China hopes the five-point consensus reached between the two foreign ministers can be implemented, but is ready to strike a heavy blow to Indian troops if they refuse to implement it".





PLA is training attacking tanks in Tibet region. Yes, it targets China-India border situation. China hopes the five-point consensus reached between the two foreign ministers can be implemented, but is ready to strike a heavy blow to Indian troops if they refuse to implement it. pic.twitter.com/azlPwVPJt6 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 14, 2020





​The video, which shows Chinese troops hiking, rope-climbing, and practicing firing missiles, among other “stunts”, has garnered hilarious reactions from Indian users, who called the Chinese soldiers “baby boys”. Xijin also attracted some sarcasm from Indian netizens for regularly posting these “PUBG”-inspired videos.





All depends on one condition which S Jaishankar has already told Wang Yi that "India would not de-escalate until there was complete & verifiable disengagement at all points on the LAC"

How Long You Will Keep Posting These Video Games???









Imagine the situation of this guy !!!





On papers he is editor of Chinese tabloid @globaltimesnews but is made to do editing of some pubg type videos, such a waste of talent and murder of free press !!!!— इंदौरी छोरो (@Foodie_baba) September 14, 2020





See at 0:37

Where is the static target?

Where did they hit?





It's a propaganda video, not a war!

Yet!



















