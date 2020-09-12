Simulation of strap-on rockets separation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)





BANGALORE: BEL has expressed its interest to foray into space electronic systems, small and micro satellite and rocket manufacturing segments. BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited NSE 0.64 %), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is already a major player in ground segment of satellite communication.





"BEL desires to enter into Space Electronic Systems, manufacture of small and micro satellite and address launch vehicle segment jointly with Indian private industry," the company said in its 2019-20 annual report, uploaded on its website this week.





The Bangalore-headquartered company said it has long term objective of becoming a prominent player in space-based assets and payloads.





BEL has responded to New Space India Limited's (NSIL) expression of interest for productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in consortium.





NSIL is the commercial arm of ISRO with the primary responsibility of enabling Indian industries to take up high technology space related activities and is also responsible for promotion and commercial exploitation of the products and services emanating from the Indian space programme.





BEL has also evinced interest to participate in productionisation of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) for ISRO.





According to the annual report, BEL has been shortlisted by ISRO for manufacturing of multi junction solar cells for space application.





"The plant with a capacity of about 60,000 multi junction cells per annum will be set up by ISRO and complete manufacturing will be operated by BEL," the company added.







