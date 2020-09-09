China Seals Locality In Xinjiang, Warns Residents That If They Break Quarantine, 'We'll Break Your Bones'
The Chinese script reads that anyone trying to break quarantine will be thrashed brutally
There is no word on whether the patients in Urumqi suffering from COVID-19 have been given any treatment or not. The brutal shutdown has caused misery to the already suppressed people of Xinjiang.
The locality has been put under volunteer watch and anyone seeking to go to the market is stopped
Popular Chinese dissident Youtuber Jennifer Zeng, the Chinese authorities have put a number of COVID-19 affected residents of Xinjiang province under brutal lockdown without access to amenities or the freedom to move about.
"After another confirmed case of the Chinese Communist Party virus (Wuhan pneumonia) in Urumqi, Xinjiang, on July 15, the authorities immediately shut down the city and communities. Subsequently, the blockade measures were extended to other cities in Xinjiang. More than a month of "closed management" made local residents miserable," says a report in the Epoch Times.
Zeng has tweeted images of localities that are purportedly from Urumqi in Xinjiang - the Uyghur Muslim majority region - with Chinese script warning that warns the residents that if they dare to move out of the sealed home, they will be thrashed till their bones are broken.
Quoting Jennifer Zeng
"We'll break your legs if you dare to go out; we'll knock out your teeth if you dare to talk back." "If you don't try to escape, you can enjoy the peace and wonderful times." Banner & seal tape in #Xinjiang, where people are under strictest lockdown for over a month due to #CCPVirus
Zeng refuses to call it COVID-19 and still calls it #CCPVirus or #WuhanPneumonia.
Weng was at the forefront of publishing undercover videos of Chinese whistle-blowers who had exposed Beijing's denial of how huge a health crisis the coronavirus contagion was since early January till almost end of March. Many of those videos were shocking and the whistle-blowers were allegedly taken into custody by the Chinese authorities who have zero margins for Freedom of Expression under Xi Jinping's iron-handed CCP.
A report in the Epoch Times confirms Zeng's claims:
Zeng has posted a link to a Chinese language website named Epoch Times that carries a report on Chinese clampdown on Xinjiang.
Translated, it reads as follows:
