



A large number of weapons sent in by Pakistan have Chinese markings, sources said





New Delhi: Pakistan has been instructed by China to push large quantities of arms and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir to sponsor increased anti-India activity and unrest amid the border standoff in Ladakh, government sources said on Friday, citing intelligence reports.





Intelligence inputs reaching the government indicate that Pakistan's spy agency ISI has been instructed by China to execute a plan to flood Jammu and Kashmir with weapons, sources said. Recent seizures made by security forces in the union territory back this claim and most of the weapons recovered have Chinese markings, they added.





"Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate neither terrorists nor weapons into the valley to increase violence levels in the valley. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before onset of winters, when the undergrowth or bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew and snowfall," the reports say, according to sources.





Following these reports, security forces have strengthened the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control or LoC. From Army chief MM Naravane to Border Security Force (BSF) chief Rakesh Asthana and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief AP Maheshwari, all have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 days to review situation and give their feedback to the government.





Officers in charge of operations in Jammu and Kashmir say that recent instances also indicate that the ISI has analysed the Rules of Engagement (ROE) followed by Indian Security forces. "They do not fire when an intruder along the Line of Control is seen without a weapon. Therefore, this modus operandi to infiltrate terrorists without weapons and sending weapons separately by drones or other means has been instituted to reduce the risk of terrorists getting eliminated at the Line of Control itself," an officer said, requesting not to be named.





Intelligence reports also indicate that local recruitment is on rise in valley. "In last two months local recruitment has gone up sizeably but getting weapons were becoming an issue. That's why Pakistan now has stepped up efforts to send weapons drones and quad-copters," a senior official said.





According to him, intelligence inputs also indicate that Pakistan's ISI has procured a sizable number of hexacopters from a Chinese firm associated with the CPEC in the pretext of protecting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) assets.





As per government data, Indian security forces have made multiple recoveries of EMEI Type 97 NSR rifles manufactured by Chinese company Norinco. This weapon is used by Chinese soldiers and recently was also gifted to the Pakistan Frontier Force as part of CPEC cooperation.





Intelligence reports also indicate that recoveries made by security forces as recently as two days ago also have Chinese markings. "Two suspected persons who were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero from Jammu to South Kashmir were arrested while transporting one Chinese made Norinco/EMEI Type 97 NSR rifle, four magazines with 190 rounds one AK47 rifle with four magazines with 218 rounds and three grenades," an officer said, adding that this consignment was also dropped through a drone at Samba.





The intelligence further states that on September 14, in the Gurez sector of North Kashmir when a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were challenged, they abandoned their rucksacks before jumping into the Kishenganga River. One Chinese made Norinco QBZ 95 rifle was recovered along with other weapons and dead bodies of two terrorists who drowned in the river were recovered later. Chinese-made QBZ 95 is used by soldiers of Pakistan Frontier Corps.





"ISI has activated entire LoC from Ferozur to Akhnoor to Rajouri to Tanghdhar. Everywhere instances of weapon-dropping instances have been on rise," said an officer.







