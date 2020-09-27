

The DGQA is responsible for ensuring quality specifications and standards of all defence equipment. "An important milestone was achieved today when Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of Pinaka weapon system was handed over by DRDO to DGQA," the defence ministry said in a statement



Balasore: In a very significant development Pinaka weapon system was handed over by Defence research Development Organization (DRDO) to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) under department of Defence production.





The transfer of Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of Pinaka weapon system marks successful establishment of production of Pinaka rockets, Launchers, Battery Command Posts, Loader Cum Replenishment and Replenishment Vehicles as well as successful establishment of Quality Assurance processes.





AHSP handing over took place at ARDE, Pune, yesterday wherein the documentation required by various Production agencies, Quality Assurance agencies, Maintenance agencies and Users were formally handed over by ARDE, HEMRL and VRDE to CQA(A), a DRDO source said.





Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km. Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi barrel rocket launcher which has capability to launch salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds.





The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune based DRDO lab, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in association with HEMRL, VRDE and CAIR.





Pinaka rockets and its ground systems are currently under bulk production at Ordnance Factories, BEML, BEL, TATA Power and L&T Defence.





DD R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy Joining the event by video conferencing described the AHSP transfer as a landmark event in the development of Pinaka Rocket Systems and stated that the Pinaka Rocket Systems will go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.







