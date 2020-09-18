DRDO-TATA designed Eight Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier





In the last few weeks, the Indian Army has been operating on full throttle to deploy its most proficient equipment at Ladakh to prepare for any encounter against the Chinese People Liberation Army.

India Today has reported that eight wheeled armoured personnel carrier for infantry troops that are designed and made in India are undergoing trials at Leh.



DRDO-TATA WhaP armoured vehicles being offloaded from an IAF's IL-78 transport aircraft

The vehicles will undergo high-altitude winter trials and could be efficient at transporting the troops and aiding them to occupy strategic heights too. Moreover, the carriers will also undergo tests at Depsang to assess the engine and functioning systems of the artillery.





The report mentions that a successful examination of these newly stationed carriers could cause a tremendous advancement in India’s infantry combat vehicles operation.





These are wheeled equipment that tend to be much quicker, swifter, amphibious, and can be airlifted in numbers at several vital points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





It was mentioned that these vehicles could be posted at the Pangong Tso lake, Chumar and Daulat Beg Oldi to strengthen the armed forces. Furthermore, it is designed by the DRDO, stressing on the steps being taken by the government to become self-reliant in the defence sector.







