Para Commandos commonly known as Para SF (Special Forces), is the special operations unit of the Indian Army attached to the Parachute Regiment. Here is everything you need to know about the Para Commandos, the elite unit trained to carry out special operations behind enemy lines.









What’s Their Role | Para Commandos are trained to carry out intelligence collection, subversion and sabotage of vital enemy infrastructure and communications through deep penetration and surgical strikes behind enemy lines.









How Did It Come Into Being | During the Indo-Pakistan War (1965) Major Megh Singh handpicked a small group of lethal soldiers to operate behind enemy lines and thwart enemy defences. The team was initially called the ‘Meghdoot Force’ owing to the ad hoc nature of the operation. Later, this group was disbanded and joined with Parachute Regiment.









Is Para SF The Same As Parachute Regiment | Para SF is a battalion attached to the Parachute Regiment. It was transferred to the Parachute Regiment in 1996 and raised as its 9th Battalion (Commando). The erstwhile members of the Meghdoot Force formed the nucleus.









What’s 10 Para | In 1967, the 9th Battalion (Commando) unit was split into two to form a second commando unit, 10th Battalion. The two units are now known as 9 and 10 Para (Commando) Battalions.









How are the Commandos Selected | A soldier does not get selected straight into the Special Forces. Instead, officers or Jawans belonging to regiments volunteer to join the SF. The volunteers undergo six months of gruelling probation to make the cut. During this period they are free to leave and return to their parent units.









Important Missions | some of the missions they were deployed in: Indo-Pakistan War (1971), Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka (1980s), Operation Cactus in Maldives (1988) and Kargil War.







