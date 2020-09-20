



The women officers cannot be totally ruled out from the command assignments, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had observed





The proceedings to screen women officers to grant them Permanent Commission (PC) has commenced at the Special No 5 Selection Board. The specially-constituted board that is headed by a Senior General Officer, and which includes a woman officer of the rank of Brigadier, started its screening process at the Army Headquarters on Sept 14.





According to an official release by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday “in order to make the proceedings transparent, women officers have been permitted to witness the proceedings as observers.”



