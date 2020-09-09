



The elite Special Frontier Force (SFF) is not only involved in repelling Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but was also deployed during the Bangladesh Liberation War and Kargil War, and in anti-terror operations in Kashmir and Punjab, under different names





The covert unit, comprising Tibetan refugees led by Indian officers, came known to the public only recently after one of its commandos was martyred in a landmine explosion near flashpoint Pangong Tso.





The elite Special Frontier Force (SFF) is not only involved in repelling Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but was also deployed during the Bangladesh Liberation War and Kargil War, and in anti-terror operations in Kashmir and Punjab, under different names.





This covert unit, comprising Tibetan refugees led by Indian officers, came known to the public only recently after one of its commandos was martyred in a landmine explosion near flashpoint Pangong Tso. Not much was known about them all these years, but India Today has tracked the origin, evolution and heroics of these high-altitude warriors.





In the first part of a two-part series, we saw how the SFF was born out of Chinese brutalities in Tibet and trained by Indian and American forces. In this part, we will look at how this battle-hardened guerrilla unit has been striking terror in the hearts of those disturbing peace in India all these years.





Sometime in the mid-70s, SFF commandos were trained in the freefall technique of para jumping. Over a period of time, SFF battalions started serving directly under the Indian Army.





First SFF Freefall Training Batch





Given their proficiency in mountain warfare and relative ease of operating at high-altitude areas, SFF units were inducted in the 1984 Operation Meghdoot to control the Siachen glacier. They were also deployed along the LoC in the southern glacier region near Turtuk. At some point, SFF came to be referred to as 'Vikas Regiment' and its battalions as 'Vikas Battalions'. Today, a Vikas Battalion is permanently deployed in Siachen.





SFF also played a part during the 1999 Kargil War. Its fifth battalion was inducted into the 102 Infantry Brigade. Apart from Siachen, this brigade was responsible for the defence of areas from Chorbat La to Shyok River (sub-sector west) and Turtuk to a point 10 km southeast of southern glacier (sub-sector Hanif). Further, there is anecdotal evidence of Vikas Regiment teams being used to assist other infantry battalions during the war.





There is also a probability that SFF battalions are deployed in some sensitive areas in the Northeast, facing the Tibetan border.





Anti-Terror Ops





In the mid-90s, as counter-insurgency operations raged in Kashmir, obituaries started appearing in Indian newspapers of fallen soldiers from a unit mentioned simply as 22 SF or 22 Special Force. The funny thing about 22 SF was that Indian Army at that time, and even now, does not have any such unit.





So, What Was It?





It was an organisation about which most even within the Army didn't know about. And while it was staffed 100 per cent by Indian Army personnel, it was not even under Army control! This was the Special Group, known simply as SG.





If SFF was an enigma, SG was literally a black hole with very few people even aware about its existence.





During the 1970s, terrorism was at its peak globally with aircraft hijackings, bombings, hostage-taking, etc. becoming common. The Munich Olympic massacre of Israeli athletes made countries realise the requirement of units specialised in counter-terror operations.





The failed US operation to release its embassy hostages in Tehran in 1980 led to birth of Delta Force in America. Meanwhile, the British Special Air Service (SAS) burnished its reputation as a leading special force through successful execution of Operation Nimrod - neutralising terrorists who had laid siege to the Iranian embassy in London.





A need was felt to raise a similar crack counter-terrorism and hostage rescue (CT/HR) formation in India. However, rather than work with the Indian Army to either raise a new unit or convert one of the three Para Commando Battalions (1,9 and 10), a new unit was raised under the aegis of Director General (Security).









For the sake of obfuscation, it was termed 4 Vikas. Its real name was Special Group. However, it was different from other Vikas battalions in that it comprised 100 per cent Indian soldiers and officers.





A nucleus of officers was sent to Israel for training with Israeli special forces. This nucleus trained the rest of the unit. The unit comprises four squadrons and each squadron has four troops.





Some operations where the SFF is believed to have been involved were actually carried out by the SG. For example, during Operation Blue Star, an SG team was sent to take part in the military action. A combined team of SG and 1 Para (SF) (then known as 1 Para Commando or 1 Para Cdo) led the opening phase of Operation Blue Star.





Even prior to Operation Blue Star, a plan had been prepared by SG for a heliborne assault on Golden Temple with the aim of neutralising or capturing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the leader of Khalistani separatists inside the holy site.





When SG was conceived, it was supposed to be a pan-India elite force responsible for all CT/HR operations on the lines of British SAS. But post Operation Blue Star, a new CT/HR force was raised under the Ministry of Home Affairs that came to be known as National Security Guard (NSG). The core of NSG came from SG.





When Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards, SG was deployed to provide close proximity security to the new Prime Minister and the deceased PM's family. When militancy reared its head in Jammu & Kashmir, SG was deployed to this theatre as well and this is where 22 SF was born.





During this period, Indian Army had just four Para (SF) battalions namely 1, 9, 10 and 21. Now, since obituaries could not be placed under its correct name, the story goes that 22 SF designation in continuity to 21 Para (SF)] was coined. This name stuck and even the formal award list carried the 22 SF/SG designation.





All men within SG are from the Indian Army, with many coming from Para (SF) and Parachute Battalions. However, with a wider selection net, it includes officers and men from other regiments and arms as well. Men serve with SG on deputation and after that, revert to their parent unit or regiment.





By virtue of being part of the intelligence set-up, it is said that the unit has access to latest weaponry and does not suffer from bureaucratic delays in acquisitions like Para (SF) battalions. Also, through RAW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), it has access to air transport for various activities at a short notice.





In 1975, a rule was put in place whereby Tibetans could not be placed within 10 kms of the Indo-Tibet border. This was because of some cross-border actions taken by Tibetan teams, including firefight with the Chinese.





However, given the recent news of SFF troops being used to directly confront the Chinese in Eastern Ladakh, this rule for sure has been scrapped long back.





For long, Indian Army has been making a case for incorporating SFF under its complete operational control for better synergy and utilisation of such a key asset. As it is, few Vikas battalions are always under the Army's operational control, the Inspector General of the SFF is an army Major General and its supporting staff and officers are from the Army. However, given how tenaciously turfs are protected in our bureaucratic set-up, this is unlikely the case.





Same goes for SG. While being 100 per cent Army staffed, it remains outside the ambit of Army's control. Available material about the new Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) shows its jurisdiction will extend to special forces of the three services. SG will still continue to remain away from control of the armed forces.







