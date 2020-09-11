



In a major positive development amidst growing India-China border tension, both countries have come out with a joint statement calling for the easing of tensions. The five-point statement will "guide their approach to the current situation", top Indian government sources told WION





Both countries agreed that border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.





The statement was issued after India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meet for over 2-hours in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.





Recalling the "consensus of the leaders" agreed in the informal Wuhan summit and Chennai connect summits of 2018 and 2019, both will not allow "differences to become disputes" and "the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side."





Both sides will continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism (SR) on the India-China boundary question and Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC). The SR Level mechanism led by India's National security advisory Ajit Doval and Chinese FM have met twice and WMCC multiple times in the four months-long standoff at the Line of actual control or LAC.





It has also been agreed the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures for "peace and tranquillity in the border areas" once the current situation eases.





The talks which were the first in-person talks between the two foreign ministers amidst the standoff saw External affairs minister told the Chinese side that the Indian side recognized that a solution to the boundary question required time and effort and it was also clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas was essential to the forward development of ties, top government sources told WION.





The sources elaborated, that EAM told Chinese FM recent incidents in eastern Ladakh has inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship and called for an urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations.





During India, China FMs meet, India's envoy to China Vikram Misri and India's envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma both were present.





The EAM also highlighted its strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which are violative of 1993 and 1996 India China Agreements and created flashpoints along the LAC. The provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols, it was pointed out.





The Chinese side could not provide any credible explanation for the deployment.





The Indian side has conveyed to China that it expected full adherence to all agreements on the management of border areas and emphasized that the Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas.





The final movement of the troop deployment to their permanent posts is expected to be worked out by the military commanders.





The ground commanders have agreed to hold sixth round of Corps commanders' levels talks soon, as reported by WION on Thursday.







