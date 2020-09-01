



The Indian Army has successfully thwarted attempts by the Chinese troops move to change the moves to change the status quo on the South Bank of Pangong Tso.





The Indian Army has successfully thwarted attempts by the Chinese troops move to change the moves to change the status quo on the South Bank of Pangong Tso. According to the sources in the Indian Army, a Brigade Commander level meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve this matter





What Happened?





As per the Indian Army statement, “Despite the previous consensus arrived at between India and China during several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, on the night of August 29/30 2020, PLA troops carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.” In response to this violation of the previous consensus by the Chinese side, Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso Lake. “Measures were undertaken by the Indian Army which helped in strengthening our positions and thwarted Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground,” said the Indian Army.





“Though India is fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. The Brigade level talks are in progress to resolve this matter.”





Despite several media queries, the Indian Army has said that it will not share any operational details in order to maintain operational security.





Since there has been some movement of the PLA soldiers in the Chushul sector, as a precautionary measure and to deal with any misadventure by the Chinese sides, the Indian Army has Army too repositioned its troops. Sources have said that around 25 PLA troops who were intruding across the LAC have been blocked by the Indian soldiers. Though there has been no physical clash reported, across the LAC below Black Top hill, 100 PLA troops have been seen.





As has been reported by Financial Express Online, there is a massive build-up of troops and machines on both sides as they get ready to stay there during winters.





Update





Since May 2020, the standoff between the two armies has been going on and since then several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully. However, the talks have failed to end the ongoing tensions between the two countries.





This is the first clash after the deadly Galwan incident in which India lost 20 soldiers and undeclared losses on the Chinese side.





Massive mobilization by the Chinese side has been undertaken along the LAC and structures have been built along the LAC and have a deployed a large number of missile systems, tanks, artillery, among others.





Where Have The Chinese Moved Backs From?





Efforts were made to disengage in July which has not been completed at Galwan valley and Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Gogra-Hot springs area. While it has hardly taken off at Pangong Tso, PP 17A in Gogra-Hot springs has witnessed limited disengagement.





They have moved from the base of Finger 4 — the mountain spur, to Finger 5. And they continue to occupy the ridgelines of Finger 4.





Expert View





Says Lt Col Manoj K Channan (Retd) “The Diplomatic and Military talks held and mutual agreements arrived at, were reneged by PLA on the night of 29/30 August 2020. As the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Press Information Bureau (PIB) note was released and Brigade Commander level talks are being held to resolve the issue at Chushul, it’s a clear indication that the Chinese Government is not in haste to resolve the Line of Actual Control Issue.”





“The Chinese are following the 3W strategy in which it wishes to claim its territories based on historical data, which is created to their needs and further legitimised by various proclamations while simultaneously changing the perception of the target country population by effective use of Social Media, Opinions both in the electronic and print media,” he says.





“Under the circumstances there is no scope for peace & harmony, in the foreseeable near future. The enemy has no intentions of allowing any return to the normalisation of relations or to status quo ante. His intention is clearly to provoke, probe, thrust and draw us into clashes, no less. Talks going on at all levels for disengagement is only illusory and mere mockery,” Lt Col Channan (Retd) opines.





In his opinion “The Indian Army should have the freedom to exercise its options to occupy a few heights on the perceived Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)to have any meaningful negotiations. The options to give the Chinese PLA a taste of its own doing should be exercised not only at the Friction Points but areas where we have the advantage to cause them adequate grief and worry.”





The escalation has to be controlled and it should be ensured that everyone keeps their powder very dry; yet showing the enemy that its intent to stake a claim will be met with resolute determination and iron will.





In conclusion Lt Col Channan states “ The Chinese Government must be made to feel the cost of its irresponsible actions with its neighbours, which should be given open support by the Government of India making no bones of its intent to stare down the dragon.”







