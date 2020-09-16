

India has been elected as the member of the United Nations’ Commission on Status of Women (CSW), a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).





India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations tweeted, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”





This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).





The Commission on the Status of Women is a UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.





India will be a member of United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to 2025.





Earlier on June 18, 2020, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192, where the minimum requirement was 128.





In fact that was for the eighth time that India has been elected to UNSC. India has served seven times earlier: 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.







