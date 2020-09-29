



India has deployed its long-range missile Nirbhay to deter Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh





In a major boost to India's long-range defence, the security forces have rolled out homegrown subsonic missile Nirbhay to counter China's missile deployment along the Line of Actual Control.





The surface-to-surface missile has a reach of up to 1,000 km. The Nirbhay missile is capable of low-level stealth strike on targets. It means it is capable of flying between 100 metres to four km from ground and pick up the target before engaging it.





The Nirbhay missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile has been in the testing for seven years. This is Nirbhay missile's first deployment.





According to sources, the new missiles have been deployed in a limited number for now. The missile is likely to get full op clearance later.





The all-weather surface-to-surface missile has a range that can go up to 1,000 km, which mean it is capable of striking targets in Tibet.





Chinese Missile Deployment





According to the satellite images accessed by India Today, there has been a sudden increase in China’s deployment of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) at new locations in Tibet along the Indian frontier. Chinese missile sites have come up in areas bordering Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.





India's Counter To Chinese Aggression





Apart from deployment of brand new Nirbhay missiles, Indian troops on the ground have been equipped with tanks and combat vehicles that can operate in harsh winters. India Today's team recently visited the LAC and witnessed India troops' preparedness of any eventuality in coming months.





To counter the Chinese People's Liberation Army's deployment of armoured columns, India has its T-90 and T-72 tanks along with the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles which can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.





The Indian armoured regiments have the capability to reach the LAC within minutes if they are required and did so recently, when the Chinese activated their tanks after India occupied several heights near the southern bank of Pangong Lake following the incidents of August 29-30.





Speaking to India Today, Major General Arvind Kapoor said that the army is logistically prepared in terms of tackling the harsh weather with special winter clothing and other facilities such as fuel, spares and assemblies in place.







