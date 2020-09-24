



No Holds Barred





According to a report by ANI, the Indian Army is geared up with all-weather accommodation and clothing for its Jawans even if the temperature drops to -50 degrees in the winters ahead. From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, India's military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China.





Growing Vegetables





As the troops are set to spend harsh winters at the China border, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on cultivating vegetables in the tough conditions here, for the Indian Army, with technologies like passive greenhouse technology, zero energy-based technique storage, and microgreens. The research for the same is being done by DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). DIHAR's Director, Dr Om Prakash Chaurasia said that the focus is now on to augment the availability of fresh vegetables in winters like summers. Chaurasia also highlighted that DISAR is also cultivating superfoods like Quinoa, chia seed, seabuckthorn, and Goji Berries which are exclusively grown in Leh.





Community Support





Residents of Chushul village in Ladakh are taking an arduous journey to a Himalayan mountain peak known as Black Top to provide supplies to Indian Army engaged in a standoff with Chinese troops in a bid to safeguard their village from coming under Chinese control. According to a report in The Guardian, 100-odd men, women and young boys with unwieldy and overstuffed duffel bags, rice sacks, heavy fuel cans and bamboo canes strapped to their backs are moving upward to Black Top, where hundreds of Indian army tents are stationed on the horizon. (Representative Image)





Rugged Clothing





The Army is providing the troops deployed in high altitude areas with multi-layered clothing. According to the Indian Army officials, these clothing will not only help the jawans to stay safe from the weather but also it will help them in hiding from the enemy. In the first layer of clothing, there are inner trousers and a dark-coloured jacket, while in the second layer a green colour jacket and another set of trousers are being provided to them. Similarly, on the third layer, which is also the outer layer, a jawan has to wear a white colour jacket and trouser along with specialised shoes. There are also multi-layered gloves for hands and socks which will keep them warm even during intense cold conditions.





Arranging Accommodation





On the other hand, for accommodation, the Indian Army has sufficient stock of tentages ranging from big to small. The bigger ones can hold almost a dozen Jawans while the smaller ones are for a single jawan. These tents have heaters and can keep Jawans warm and safe even in -50 degree temperatures. These tents are made up of multiple layers, have a waterproof cover on the outside while the inside layer is made up of quilt fabric which helps in keeping the temperature inside high. Also, they also come equipped with solar panels through which the basic needs of electricity of the Jawans can be fulfilled.