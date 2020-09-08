



Subedar Nyima Tenzin died on August 30 in a landmine blast





Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Tibet', Subedar Nyima Tenzin, who died on August 30 in a landmine blast during an operation on the south bank of Pangong Tso lake, was laid to rest as hundreds from the Tibetan community gathered to bid farewell to the Braveheart in Leh on Monday.





'He is a hero not just to the Tibetans but all of India' was the sentiment expressed by the Tibetan community. "He lived for the love of Tibet and died for the love of India," read a poster.





Proud of their Tibetan and Indian identities, those attending the funeral hummed songs of Tibetan nationalism and also the national anthem of India.





As the Army truck with Nyima Tenzin's mortal remains left his house in Leh, many joined in the funeral procession on their bikes and vehicles. Waving the tricolour and the Tibetan flag, several others walked to the cremation site.









The coffin was wrapped in both the tricolour and the Tibetan flag. Following the protocol for those killed in action, the Army troops neatly folded the two flags and handed them over to Tenzin's wife.





There was an acknowledgment of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), a secret unit of the Indian Army, perhaps for the first time as the last rites were performed in full public display.





"This is the first time a Tibetan's sacrifice is known to all of India. It's important for all of us to come together and recognise them. It's our responsibility to let everyone know that nobody is forcing them to join the Army, they are doing it on their own," Dawa Dolma, a journalist working in Leh, said.









As the coffin reached the site where last rites had to be performed, the Braveheart was given a guard of honour and officials from the Army and civil administration laid wreaths.





It was a moment of pride for several Tibetans settled in India who were present to pay their last respects to the Tibetan Braveheart.





"We are here to pay our tributes to a man who sacrificed his life for India. We are all proud of him, not just the Tibetan community but he's a hero to the entire country," Tenzin Yangkey, a student, said. Tenzin leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and two sons.









The Army has not officially put the details of what led to his death but sources said he stepped on the landmine. Another SFF, Tenzin Londen, who has been deployed in Chushul since early June was injured in the mine blast.





The Indian and the Chinese armies have been involved in a standoff in Ladakh since early May and there are no signs of the deadlock ending despite several rounds of talks.





The incident in which Nyima died and Londen was injured took place on the night of August 30 as the Indian Army launched an operation to occupy the Black Top.





"After the blast, my son was injured and a subedar was killed and the operation had to be aborted. The next day, the Indian Army went again and managed to occupy some parts of the Black Top . I hear we are halfway there and holding on to the positions," Yeshi Tenzin, Lhonden's father told India Today TV.





He says the action by the Indian Army was not an easy one as they faced resistance from the Chinese but the soldiers are holding on to their positions even now.







