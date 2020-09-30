



Indian and Japanese naval ships are currently conducting war games in the north Arabian Sea, close to Pakistan. The fourth edition of the exercise named JIMEX – Japan India Maritime Exercise, which will end on Monday, showcased tactical exercises, involving weapon firing, cross deck helicopter operations and complex, anti-submarine and air warfare drills



India put its Navy on operational alert in the oceans around the country following the border row with China in the Ladakh sector. New Delhi has since deployed its warships along critical sea lanes of communication and other key points.





Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships undertook weapon drills, seamanship evolutions and advanced exercises on the second day of the fourth edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX-2020.





The series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.





Indigenously built stealth destroyer Chennai, Teg Class stealth frigate Tarkash and Fleet Tanker Deepak, under the command of Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy.





JIMEX-2020 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.





The Indian Navy has been engaging with several other navies in its strategic maritime zones amidst emerging security challenges for the country. Earlier this month, it conducted two-day ocean war games with the navies of Russia and Australia covering diverse activities across a wide spectrum of maritime operations.







