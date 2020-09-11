



A state of highest alert is being maintained along the LAC in Ladakh with the Indian troops now matching the 50,000 troops that have been deployed by China



Indian forces with an expertise in high altitude warfare are deployed in forward locations at Ladakh across friction points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The Indian Army has consolidated its forces and defences in the last few days with escalation on both northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake, sources said.





Units specialising in mountain warfare are scattered across, but focus remains on Pangong Lake areas on north and south banks. The Chinese troops have made multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops from the mountain heights.





“Movement of Chinese troops, vehicles and new defence of the Chinese army are visible in north and south banks of Pangong Lake. In some places heavily armed troops are in close proximity,” said an official.





The official further said that “highest alert” is being maintained. Describing the fragile ground situation, an official has said, “A little trigger could spiral the situation out of control.”





Sources have said the Chinese deployment of close to 50,000 is being matched by the Indian Army.





While the focus of the confrontation is Pangong Lake, not much has changed in other trouble spots. In the Gogra-Hot Springs areas, Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie, the build-up continues but there has been no faceoff.





The ongoing standoff has been continuing for over four months and despite various levels of talks the deadlock continues. In fact since August 29, when there was a confrontation on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, the situation has become even more volatile with a fresh build-up of troops, weapons systems including tanks by both sides.





Since then, the Indian Army has occupied some crucial mountain heights both at the south and north of Pangong Lake that has prompted aggressive manoeuvres by the Chinese army.





With the Chinese resorting to firing gunshots in the air while trying to take over an Indian position north of Rezang La on September 7, Indian Army has also conveyed that it will respond in the same manner.







