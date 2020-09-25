



New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is well known as a controversial persona who does not hesitate to speak his mind. Be it the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput case or India China face off Swamy has been vocal in his criticism.





On Thursday, the Swamy took to Twitter to express his wonder in the issue when it came to issuing a "white paper on the stand off with China".





"What is the difficulty in issuing a White Paper on the stand off with China? The difficulty is the truth about our present position which is heading for becoming a new status quo. Only a war can rectify it to status quo ante. Is India ready for it?", tweeted the parliamentarian.





Notably, a white paper can be defined as a government report on a particular subject giving information and details of future planned laws.





India and China have been locked in a simmering border dispute for almost four months. It started with the Galwan Valley clash and then stalemate continued. The matter got worse when recently Chinese attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake.





Although the stalemate continues at the Line of Actual Control, both sides during the talks on Monday agreed that India and China need to completely disengage and ensure peace in the border areas.





The problem, sources familiar with the developments said is the deployment of huge weapons platforms by the People's Liberation Army.







