



NEW DELHI: Leading global civil society groups held an event on the sidelines of UN Human Rights Council meet in Geneva on challenges from cross-border terror in Jammu and Kashmir and its impact on socio-economic development.





Asian Eurasian Human Rights Forum (AEHRF) is a leading Non-Governmental Organisation (with special ECOSOC accredited consultative status to the United Nations). AEHRF works to promote human rights and values globally by context specific initiatives, interventions and programs.





On occasion of 45th session of UN Human Rights Council AEHRF in collaboration with Rencontre Africaine pour la Défense des droits de l'Homme (RADDHO) had organized an international webinar on ‘Victims of Global Terrorism’ on 23 September on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council Session.





The speakers at the event included M. Jean-Marie Ehouzou, former Observer, Permanent Representative of African Union at the United Nations office in Geneva. Mr. Stephane Michot, President of IDEAl International, Paris.





Yana Mirchandani, editor-in-chief of the Real Kashmir News channel and Prof. K.N. Pandita also presented their views on the occasion. The webinar was chaired Abdejibril Bagi, Representative of African Centre for Democracy and Human rights Studies at the UN, Geneva.





The event discussed a gamut of issues concerning ‘terrorism and human rights’ in alignment with one of the core agendas of the 45th session of UN Human Rights Council. The panel raised concerns regarding global terrorism and emphasized on the need for education, training, and stringent control of the financing of terrorism.





Michot opened the session by speaking about the need for strong measures to curb the illicit trades that are used to fund terrorism. Padma Shri awardee and president of AEHRF, Prof K.N. Pandita stressed that terrorism is now a rampant global phenomenon and in order to conserve human rights, worldwide collaborations are required to deal with this menace.





Mirchandani who hails from the Kashmir Valley, spoke on behalf of the Kashmiri people and urged the role of United Nations in curbing terrorism. In addition, she had stressed that cross border terrorism experienced by India has hindered development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir since decades.





M. Jean-Marie Ehouzou suggested a common vision that terrorism resulting in human rights violations globally can best be curbed by education, training and consolidated global efforts.







