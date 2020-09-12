



TRICHY: The All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) on Friday threatened to hold an indefinite strike from October 12 to condemn the move to corporatize ordnance factories.





The federation said it was shocked to learn about the appointment of a private consultant for the corporatisation move.





Defence civilian employees opined that corporatisation would impact functioning of the defence sector.





In a release, thee AIDEF said that defence ministry was spending taxpayers money by appointing consultants and committees for the corporatisation move.





Defence employees in Ordnance Factory Tiruchchirappalli (OFT) and HAPP here said that they would participate in the protest.







