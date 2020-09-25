



District officials in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh said the Nepalese team will not be allowed to enter the area to conduct the census. India has made it clear that Nepal will not be allowed to carry out the exercise. 'Will not participate in any census exercise conducted by Nepal, we are Indian citizens'. 'Nepalese team will not be allowed to enter the area'. Nepal's new political map contains India's Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas





New Delhi: After endorsing the Constitution Amendment Bill to adopt a new map which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, Nepal is planning to conduct a census in these areas.





However, India has made it clear that Nepal will not be allowed to carry out the exercise. According to a report by TOI, Nepal conducts a census every 10 years and the next census is due in May 2020.





The exercise conducted by the National Planning Commission and its Central Bureau of Statistics involves a nationwide door-to-door survey.





'We Are Indian Citizens'





Officials at Pithoragarh district administration said they were not aware of any such moves by the Nepalese government but said that even if there is such a plan it is bound to fail as the Nepalese team will not be allowed to enter the area for conducting the census.





Locals in the area told TOI that participating in any census exercise conducted by Nepal is out of the question as they are citizens of India.





As per the report, anti-India elements within the Nepalese political leadership want to get the census done in the villages comprising the Limpyidhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh areas and have also drafted a questionnaire for the exercise.







