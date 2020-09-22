



Newest details of India's next generation AD-1 & AD-2 ABMs are out. AD-1 will be able to intercept MRBM class of Ballistic Missiles while AD-2 will have the capability to intercept IRBM class of Ballistic Missiles as per a Tweet by Nextoft Alam.





Missile defence can take place either inside (Endo-atmospheric) or outside (Exo-atmospheric) the Earth’s atmosphere. The trajectory of most ballistic missiles lies inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere and interception is possible in both segments. There are advantages and disadvantages to either intercept technique. Endo-atmospheric interceptions require lighter ABMs with inherently greater mobility. As range is limited, ABMs need to deployed in larger numbers. Decision time is considerably reduced and there is danger of nuclear fallout over own territory. Exo-atmospheric interceptions provide greater decision time and larger areas can be defended by fewer ABMs.





In Jan 2020 media reports emerged that India’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program was complete, and the IAF & DRDO were working on a proposal to seek the government’s nod to install the missile shield for the national capital. The BMD, along with the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, aims to secure the country from all kinds of incoming missiles, including nuclear, and flying objects.





All tests carried so far have been successful, including the radars and missiles. The IAF, which is responsible for the country’s air defence, and the DRDO, which has developed the system, will now move a joint proposal for the government’s clearance. The successful test of the anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile in March 2019 was a big boost to the BMD program. India’s leap in space with the A-SAT test is especially significant because intercontinental ballistic missiles like China’s Dongfeng series travel through space before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere to hit the target. On the other hand, the Pakistani ballistic missiles are based on obsolete Soviet era technologies supplied by both China and North Korea. Contrary to the popular belief in Pakistan, China hasn't supplied the latest hi-tech systems. The restraint to share critical technologies with the Islamic Republic is understandable given China's persistent predisposition of brutally containing its sizeable Muslim population in the occupied territory of Xinjian, and the repercussions that could follow if there is a fallout between Sino-Pakistani relations in the near future. India's multi-tier BMD system is capable of handling the current batch of Pakistani ballistic missiles.



