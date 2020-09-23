



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against arrested DSP Devender Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country





SRINAGAR: The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh, officials said. The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.







