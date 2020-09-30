



New Delhi: Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday described the prevailing situation along the northern border with China as “uneasy”. The IAF chief said a “no war, no peace” status was holding along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the ongoing standoff at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.





He, however, added that the armed forces are prepared for any eventuality and that the Air Force particularly is resolved to counter “any misadventure”.





“Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict,” the IAF chief said.





Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria noted that the recent induction of Rafale fighter jets along with Chinook, Apaches and other aircraft fleet has given a fillip to the Indian Air Force’s tactical capabilities.





“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy — no war, no peace status.... The recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided the IAF with substantial practical and strategic capability enhancement,” Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said.





Tanks, Heavy Weaponry Deployed In Eastern Ladakh



The remarks came even as the Indian Army prepared for the long haul in Ladakh this winter. The Army has rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to high-altitude areas in eastern Ladakh where it is engaged in a standoff with the People’s Liberation Army of China.





Military sources said last week that the aim is to prepare the force and ensure its combat readiness through the treacherous winter which lasts for some months in Ladakh. The operation has been described as one of the biggest in decades as far as military logistics are concerned.





Reports had stated that the Army has flown in T-90 and T-72 tanks, artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles to several sensitive locations including Chushul and Demchock sectors in eastern Ladakh.





The Army has also sent clothes, tents, food items, communication equipment, fuel, heaters and other supplies in large quantities to forward posts and mountain passes which are located at a height of more than 16,000 feet.





The operation is being personally supervised by Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane.





"By far it is the biggest logistics operation that has been implemented in Ladakh post Independence. Its scale is humongous," a senior military official was quoted as saying by PTI on the condition of anonymity.







