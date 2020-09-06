



A source said the defence minister told the Chinese side that India will "not cede an inch of land" and was "determined to protect integrity and sovereignty of the country at all cost"





In the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting between India's defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart -- General Wei Fenghe -- in Moscow on Friday, the former firmly told Beijing that not an inch would be ceded, and that complete disengagement should happen including at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.





All "issues of friction" were discussed in detail in the first high-level political in-person engagement between the two sides amid heightened tensions between the two countries.





Earlier, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi had engaged and special representatives -- National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese FM -- have engaged but only telephonically or via video conference.





The Chinese readout has blamed New Delhi saying "responsibility lies entirely with India". India, on the hand, has been focussing on how "actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of a large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" was the cause of the current crisis.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to the Indian readout, stated that the "current situation should be handled responsibly" and that neither side "should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas."







