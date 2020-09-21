



Jayant Khobragade's was to be India's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad





Pakistan has blocked the appointment of Jayant Khobragade as India's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad. It has denied a visa to Khobragade, a Times of India report said on Sunday.





Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria in 2019 when India revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir region into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, the Indian mission in Islamabad and the Pakistani mission in New Delhi have been headed by their charge d’affaires.





Khobragade's name was proposed in June this year.





Meanwhile, the prime ministers of both countries are slated to address the landmark 75th anniversary of the UN amid the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world. The annual session of the UN General Assembly begins September 21.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this special event through a pre-recorded video statement. The General Debate will commence on September 22 and run through September 29.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to raise the issue in his UNGA address on September 25.







