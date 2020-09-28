34-year-old Naik Dil Faraz was a resident of village Panjkot in Muzaffarabad says Pak's ISPR

Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday that Indian troops opened fire across the border, resulting in the death of a Pakistan army soldier. There are no other indication from Pak's ISPR as to the actual number of Pak troops have been killed during the course of intense cross border response by Indian Army in the last couple of days. However, India army estimates a heavier toll on the Pakistani side.

The Indian army said its troops “befittingly” responded to Pakistani firing and shelling along the Line of Control on Saturday in southern Rajouri district. It reported no damage or casualties.





India and Pakistan routinely accused each other of unprovoked attacks along the tense Kashmir frontier in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Pakistan says India has violated the truce more than 2,000 times this year alone.





Agencies



