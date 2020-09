34-year-old Naik Dil Faraz was a resident of village Panjkot in Muzaffarabad says Pak's ISPR





Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday that Indian troops opened fire across the border, resulting in the death of a Pakistan army soldier. There are no other indication from Pak's ISPR as to the actual number of Pak troops have been killed during the course of intense cross border response by Indian Army in the last couple of days. However, India army estimates a heavier toll on the Pakistani side.





ISPR said that the Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Kotkotera Sector as per a report in Pakistan media