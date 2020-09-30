



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - the constitutional body responsible for investigating corruption cases - on Monday arrested the leader of the opposition in the lower house of parliament (National Assembly), Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail application in a money-laundering case.





Shehbaz Sharif, 69, who is the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and former chief of Punjab, had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) last week concerning several cases, including a $41.9 million money laundering case against him filed by various agencies.





A video showing hundreds of party workers chanting slogans outside the court to express solidarity with the former chief minister of Punjab appeared on Pakistani news channels.





Last December, NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif and his family, over claims they had "acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and committed money-laundering".





Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar had earlier alleged that Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman were involved in money laundering through fake accounts.





Meanwhile, Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the Pakistan People's Party has said that the victimisation of the opposition is continuing to occur by the Imran Khan government during the global pandemic.





"Two years of court appearances; Exit Control List and Jail, President Zardari and Faryal Talpur continue to face courts. Runaway Dictator traitor, three special assistants, ministers & Prime Minister's sister won’t be summoned because we have two laws in Pakistan", Bilwawal tweeted on Monday.





— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 28, 2020





Since assuming office in 2018, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he will not give way to the corrupt individuals who destroyed the country's economy in the past.







