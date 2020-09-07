



AMRITSAR: Pak ISI’s blue-eyed boy Gopal Singh Chawla on Sunday spewed venom against India at the historical town of Nankana Sahib to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan.





According to intelligence agencies, Chawla, known to be a close confident of Hafiz Saeed, in a video uploaded on social media, is seen standing with deputy commissioner and district police officer of Nankana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmed and Ismail-ur- Rehman Khark.





In the video, the controversial Sikh leader from Pakistan recalls the vision of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of having "breakfast in Amritsar, lunch in Lahore and dinner in Kabul".





He said "Dushaman (enemy) had said to take breakfast in Lahore, lunch and dinner at different cities, but Dushman doesn't know that Pakistan is not Bhutan, Maldives or Bangladesh."





Taking the name of Pakistan’s first Sikh Army officer Maj Harcharan Singh , Khalistani leader Chawla said when time would come, Sikhs of Pakistan would follow Harcharan Singh.





Chawla, chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sangat, was ousted from both Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee as well as Evacuee Trust Property Board under India’s pressure ahead of signing of Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of Kartarpur corridor after India had objected to his presence in the committee.







