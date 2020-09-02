



NEW DELHI: Tensions have spiked on the Line of Actual Control once again, with the Army saying that the provocative military movements have been carried out by Chinese troops on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake on Saturday night.





In a rare statement on the current standoff that involves thousands of soldiers from each side in Eastern Ladakh, the Army said that it has strengthened positions and has pre-empted PLA action in the region.





“On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand has said.





The southern bank of Pangong – an area broadly known as the Chushul sector – has been an area of concern since the standoff started in early May, with a massive build up of Chinese troops along the LAC.





Sources said that massive movement of troops has taken place to Chushul on Sunday after reports came in of the fresh Chinese aggression. The army is not sharing additional details of the what it means by provocative military movements or whether the PLA has breached the LAC at a fresh point. A flag meeting is underway to resolve the crisis.





“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues,” Col Anand said.





The border crisis with China remains a major source of concern with the PLA refusing to move back from the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake at the finger area. PLA troops have taken position deep into Indian claimed territory at a feature known as Finger 4, cutting off over 50 sq km of land that was earlier being patrolled by both sides.







