



Under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, a Bengaluru-based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core game called FAU-G. Titled 'Fearless and United: Guards' (FAU-G), the game would donate 20% of its net proceeds to 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust'.





Bharat Ke Veer Trust is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to assist the families of brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. It was formed jointly by the central government, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former ace badminton player Pullela Gopichand.





The game is expected to launch by October-end with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases.





It is based on real-life scenarios, encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.





FAU-G will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.





On gaming becoming an important form of entertainment, Akshay Kumar said, "With FAU-G, I'm hoping that as youngsters play the game, they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."





Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said, "It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi's call and present a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs." Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and CEO said, "We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience."





"We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing," the CEO added.







