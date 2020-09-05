



Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh, with both sides having reinforced fortifications on their respective sides. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in Moscow for the SCO summit, met his Chinese counterpart tonight



Amidst heightened India-China tensions, Defence ministers of both the countries, Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe, met Moscow, on the side lines of the Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) meet.





Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe had requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the SCO defence minister meeting. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping.





This was the first high-level physical meeting between the 2 sides amidst the border tension. Earlier, foreign ministers of both countries - External affairs minister S Jaishankar and FM Wang Yi along with special representatives on border issues - NSA Doval and FM Wang Yi had telephonic chat and virtual meet.





Tensions are high between the 2 countries. Last 4 months saw Galwan incident on June 15, in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. China also suffered casualties but has been mum on the number.





India had received a request from China for a meet with Rajnath Singh when he was in Moscow for victory day celebrations earlier this year. At that time no meeting had happened.





Earlier on Thursday, India had said the ongoing situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is due to "direct result of action" by China.





Our Bureau



