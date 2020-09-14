



The new missile will be used for destroying major aerial targets, while the previous versions were only capable of destroying targets on the ground or at sea.





Russia and India have adopted a plan for their joint BrahMos project, meant to create a new cruise missile capable of downing aircraft equipped with AWACS systems (an advanced Airborne early warning and control). According to the Russian director of the venture, Alexander Maksichev, the missile will be ready for launch by 2024. He noted that it will have different target-seeking equipment but will use the same platform.





He previously said that the Indian light-weight fighter TEJAS will be used as a carrier for the missile.





The BrahMos venture was established by Moscow and New Delhi in 1998 and develops hypersonic missiles —naval-, underwater-, shore-, and air-based. It has recently faced a major surge in demand, with an additional $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.







