



The Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have told the ITBP and SSB brass to prepare their personnel for a long winter haul at high-altitude border with China and Bhutan. Both the forces have been asked to place their demands for essentials and stock these for next six months.





Sources in the ministry said a detailed plan had been chalked out to rush bulk supplies of essential commodities, including winter tents, heaters, warm clothes, sunglasses and packaged food.





“The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards borders with China, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed along the boundary with Bhutan and Nepal, have been asked to place their demands as early as possible. The government wants to make available the required commodities within 10 days,” sources said.





The move comes in backdrop of ongoing tensions with China in Ladakh and the Indian forces have been told to ensure unprecedented arrangements to ensure Beijing doesn’t attempt any border incursions during winter.





Sources said directions had also been issued to the forces to stay put at their respective locations all through the winter to deal with any Chinese threat. During harsh winter months, both Indian and Chinese forces earlier used to withdraw from their patrolling locations.







